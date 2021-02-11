Public Hearing Set for GP Aggregates Permit
Russ Baldwin | Feb 11, 2021 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Planning Commission set Wednesday, March 17th for a public hearing for a special use permit requested by GP Aggregates, LLC and GP Irrigated Farms, LLC for the West Farm Gravel Pit. The hearing will begin at 8am and will be held at the Home Economics Building at the Prowers County Fairgrounds.
The businesses are asking for the permit to allow them to adjust the boundaries of their Department of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (DRMS) Permit, with the addition of acreage for the pit’s future operation. The property is located in an A-1 Irrigated Agricultural and Floodplain Districts.
The Planning Commission gave approval to Antelope Creek for the relocation of a meteorological tower from its present location near Granada to a more southern location while still remaining within the original footprint of its operating territory.
There was no change in the reorganization of the Planning Commission Board as they were reelected to the same positions as before by general acclimation. Richard Widener remains chairman and David Emick as vice-chair. The March 10th meeting has been moved to the 17th to accommodate the scheduled public hearing.
By Russ Baldwin
