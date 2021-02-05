Prowers County Rates Yellow Level for COVID-19 Restrictions
Russ Baldwin | Feb 05, 2021 | Comments 0
Prowers County Dial Change
February 5, 2021 – Effective Saturday February 6, 2021 at 9:00 am, Prowers County will move to Level Yellow on the COVID-19 Dial. The changes can be viewed in detail at covid19.colorado.gov.
Highlights:
RESTAURANTS: 50% capacity or 50 people (we have no restaurants large enough to go to 150 with the space calculator), whichever is fewer.
GYMS/FITNESS: 50% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer.
INDOOR EVENTS: 50% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. YES, this includes high school sports spectators. School districts make the determination though so await their update.
OUTDOOR EVENTS: 50% or 175 people, whichever is fewer. It is still incredibly important to social distance, wash your hands frequently, stay home when you are sick, get tested if you have symptoms.
Governor Polis extended the Face Covering order on February 4.
We will announce soon the new option for testing so that we can resume asymptomatic testing and keep moving to less restrictions on the dial. We are awaiting our 5 Star Program approval as well. Keep up the good work Prowers County!
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • County • COVID-19 • Environment • Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Media Release • Public Safety • The Journal Alert
About the Author: