Prowers County Notes Single Covid Case Over Last Seven Days
Russ Baldwin | Feb 24, 2021 | Comments 0
The number of COVID-19 cases in Prowers County continues to decline according to the February 22nd report issued by the Prowers County Department of Public Health and Environment. There was only one new case registered between February 16th and 4pm on the 22nd. There have been six cases over the past 14 days. The seven-day Test Positivity Rate is now at 0.59%, down from 2.36% the previous week. The continued measurement goal is 5% or under.
School districts in Prowers County are being attended in person and Season B sports competitions are underway. Season C should be approved soon, CDPHE and CHASAA are working on this.
Vaccine providers for the public in Prowers County include PCPHE, High Plains Community Health Center, Safeway Pharmacy and Willow Creek Pharmacy. PCPHE has administered 1,221 does of COVID-19 vaccine to date. The vials contain 11 doses and appointments are being scheduled in groups of 11.
High Plains is conducting free testing at the Center on Kendall Drive beginning at 11am, Monday through Friday. Contact the county health department at 336-8721 for additional information.
