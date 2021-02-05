Police Investigate Shots Fired at Lamar Car Wash
Russ Baldwin | Feb 05, 2021 | Comments 0
Lamar Police and the Colorado State Patrol responded to a report of shot(s) having been fired at the Double K Car Wash at 300 East Olive Street in Lamar on Friday afternoon, February 5th. Police are still at the scene at this time, but no details have been released at this early point in the investigation.
The Lamar Police Department is reviewing any information that can be derived from nearby surveillance cameras in the neighborhood. There have been no reports of any injuries.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured • Law Enforcement • Public Safety
About the Author: