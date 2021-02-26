PMC Board Receives Review for 2020, COVID-19 Update
Russ Baldwin | Feb 26, 2021
The decrease in Covid cases coming in to Prowers Medical Center is corresponding to the latest decrease in the Positivity Test Rate for Prowers County, according to PMC Chief Executive Officer, Karen Bryant. The County is now designated at a Blue Level for cases and the Positivity Rate is currently under 1%, much lower than the standard 5% rating.
Bryant told the Prowers Medical Board of Directors there have been only two Covid cases in the hospital’s emergency room in February and staff has removed the barriers required to maintain a Covid unit on the Medical Surge Board. “The new positivity rate allows us to make adjustments back to our previous normal operating conditions,” she said, adding that new visitation guidelines are being relaxed and are available for the public on the hospital’s website. There were 19 Covid cases in January with 10 being discharged from PMC, six were admitted to the facility and three were transferred. One patient tested positive when they came to the hospital on a different medical matter.
Despite these pandemic improvements, the spring health fairs will still operate under some social distancing guidelines. Some of the smaller businesses and organizations such as banks and some schools will be visited by medical providers at their location while just one school will be scheduled for services at the hospital. Laboratory blood tests will be held Wednesdays between April 7th to July 28th and will be done by appointment. Bryant said more details will be made available to the public on what services will be provided by the hospital and when they become available.
Bryant praised the hospital staff for their accomplishments in 2020 in the midst of all the chaos created by the pandemic. Some of the past year’s highlights included the addition of a security staff on site seven days a week and for the first time, the hospital now has in-house laundry services which has improved quality control in that area.
“Last February we had our reaccreditation survey and certification with a governing health care provider and we received a three year certification just before the pandemic became evident. The annual review this past February was heavily concentrated on infection prevention,” she said. The laboratory also had a certification review and received a zero deficiency rating, its third in a row. The Home Health department also received its third zero deficiency rating in a row. Other areas of progress included a star rating improvement, from two to four in 2020 and PMC was one of four hospitals in Colorado to be listed as one of the top 100 Critical Care hospitals in the nation.
Bryant said the hospital has received a draft report from a pubic, community-wide health assessment survey and future meetings among PMC, High Plains Community Health Center, Southeast Health Group and Prowers County Health Department will begin work on implementing the recommendations that were highlighted.
Construction work continues on the new Nuclear Medicine Camera and the building inspector has been on site this week reviewing progress on the new unit and the new MRI imaging house is also being planned. “This means we’re going to have to shift some staff and services to other locations at the hospital and we’ll post updates on those changes in the local media,” she said. Work continues to upgrade the Emergency Room into a Level 4 Trauma unit and an emphasis is being made to increase services to orthopedics and the hospital’s general surgery program.
