Noraly Hernandez…August 18, 1985 – January 29, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Feb 01, 2021 | Comments 0
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident, Noraly Hernandez will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, February 5, 2021 with Steven Murray as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM on Friday, February 5, 2021 with Maria Elena Gomez reciting. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Noraly will be held from 2:00PM until 6:00Pm on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Noraly was born on August 18, 1985 at Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico to Teodoro and Saray (Santiago) Hernandez and passed away on January 29, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 35.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Saray Hernandez.
Noraly is survived by her children, David Saldana and Jaylynn Estrada; spouse, Jesus Lozoya all of the family home in Lamar, her father, Teodoro Hernandez, sister, Ana Maria Hernandez and niece, Remmi Comer all of Lamar. She is also survived by numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Unidos either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
