New Testing Procedures Become Available: COVID-19 PCPHE Update for February 10, 2021
Feb 11, 2021
The Prowers County Public Health and Environment Department’s February 10, 2021 report notes 1,153 cumulative COVID-19 cases in the county with 61 hospitalizations and 22 deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The county’s Positivity Rate for the past two weeks averages at 5.53% which is a fractional increase from last week’s rate of 5.31%. The goal is 5% or less. Recently, Prowers County moved from a Blue to a Yellow Level rating which allowed for additional persons for some indoor activities. The county’s seven-day Positivity Rate is 7% with 21 new cases between February 1st and the 9th and 41 total cases over the past 14 days.
The county age group reporting the most cases at just shy of 180 is from 30-39, followed by ages 60-69 at just over 160 cases. There are 60 cases of children 10 and under and 70 cases for those eighty years and over.
Baca County is reporting 269 cases with 3 deaths; Bent County with 1,328 and 21 deaths; Kiowa County at 89 and three, Las Animas County at 953 and 11; Otero County at 1,798 and 61 deaths. Hinsdale County has the lowest numbers in Colorado at 17 cases and zero deaths.
There are outbreaks in the county and more information on these is available at covid19.colorado.gov and PCPHE will announce any outbreaks that put the public at risk.
Vaccine phasing now includes education staff and those 65 or older. Vaccine centers in Prowers County include PCPHE, HPCHC, Safeway Pharmacy, Walmart Pharmacy and Willow Creek Pharmacy. If you are on multiple waitlists, your asked to inform the other facilities if you get your vaccine so your spot can be given to someone else.
Free Community Testing will be through a new lab beginning Tuesday, February 16th. Tests will be given to anyone, symptomatic or not. Testing is at the High Plains Community Health Center Monday through Friday at 11am. Call Public Health at 336-8721 for more information.
