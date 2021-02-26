Livestock Slaughter Report, January 2021
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.80 billion pounds in January, down 3 percent from the 4.96 billion pounds produced in January 2020 Beef production, at 2.31 billion pounds, was 3 percent below the previous year.
Cattle slaughter totaled 2.74 million head, down 5 percent from January 2020. The average live weight was up 24 pounds from the previous year, at 1,399 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.6 million pounds, 28 percent below January a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 32,300 head, 35 percent below January 2020. The average live weight was up 23 pounds from last year, at 247 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.48 billion pounds, 3 percent below the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.2 million head, 5 percent below January 2020. The average live weight was up 5 pounds from the previous year, at 295 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.4 million pounds, was 12 percent below January 2020. Sheep slaughter totaled 161,800 head, 11 percent below last year. The average live weight was 129 pounds, down 1 pound from January a year ago.
