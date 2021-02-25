Lamar Education Association Announces Scholarship
Russ Baldwin | Feb 25, 2021 | Comments 0
Lamar Education Association announces they will be awarding one scholarship for the spring semester of 2021. To be eligible for this scholarship, a student must:
- Be a graduate of Lamar High School
- Be student teaching Spring 2021
- Send a document from attending college verifying your student teaching status
- Send a letter stating your teaching goals and why you feel you should receive the scholarship
Send the above information to:
Lamar Education Association
c/o Carla Ward
1105 Parkview Avenue
Lamar, CO 81052
DEADLINE: March 19th
