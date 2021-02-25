Lamar Education Association Announces Scholarship

| Feb 25, 2021 |

 

Lamar Education Association announces they will be awarding one scholarship for the spring semester of 2021. To be eligible for this scholarship, a student must:

  • Be a graduate of Lamar High School
  • Be student teaching Spring 2021
  • Send a document from attending college verifying your student teaching status
  • Send a letter stating your teaching goals and why you feel you should receive the scholarship

Send the above information to:

Lamar Education Association
c/o Carla Ward
1105 Parkview Avenue
Lamar, CO 81052

DEADLINE: March 19th

