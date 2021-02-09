Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue Report
Russ Baldwin | Feb 09, 2021 | Comments 0
Despite the on-going pandemic, the City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue continues to post gains. The December 2020 Sales and Use Tax collected in January 2021 shows City Sales Tax is up 24.27% to start the new year. The difference translates to an increase of $92,491 from 2021 to 2020. Use Tax collections jumped 226.54% for a gain of $68,186 in the same period. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 39.11%. Total collections for 2021 were $582,132 compared to the same time last year at $418,455.
The twelve retail categories showed a mix of increases and drops for sales tax collections including gains in department stores and a drop in building materials from 2020 to 2021.
|
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|13,675
|13,660
|
12,276
|
Building Materials
|11,066
|87,729
|12,502
|Apparel – Department Stores
|119,727
|121,209
|
132,749
|
C-Stores & Gas Sales
|15,283
|16,543
|18,439
|All Business/Electricity
|23,926
|23,309
|
103,593
|
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|3,978
|3,900
|3,476
|Grocery Stores
|24,478
|23,182
|
26,857
|
Hotels-Motels
|9,487
|10,453
|10,436
|Liquor Sales
|11,315
|11,052
|
11,324
|
Manufacturing
|3,705
|8,193
|5,565
|Other Retail-All Other
|113,407
|122,906
|
200,245
|
Restaurants
|28,904
|31,598
|
29,266
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Economy • Featured • Media Release
