Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue Report

Despite the on-going pandemic, the City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue continues to post gains. The December 2020 Sales and Use Tax collected in January 2021 shows City Sales Tax is up 24.27% to start the new year. The difference translates to an increase of $92,491 from 2021 to 2020. Use Tax collections jumped 226.54% for a gain of $68,186 in the same period. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 39.11%. Total collections for 2021 were $582,132 compared to the same time last year at $418,455.

The twelve retail categories showed a mix of increases and drops for sales tax collections including gains in department stores and a drop in building materials from 2020 to 2021.

 

 2019 2020 2021
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 13,675 13,660

12,276

Building Materials

 11,066 87,729 12,502
Apparel – Department Stores 119,727 121,209

132,749

C-Stores & Gas Sales

 15,283 16,543 18,439
All Business/Electricity 23,926 23,309

103,593

Furniture-Appliances-Electronics

 3,978 3,900 3,476
Grocery Stores 24,478 23,182

26,857

Hotels-Motels

 9,487 10,453 10,436
Liquor Sales 11,315 11,052

11,324

Manufacturing

 3,705 8,193 5,565
Other Retail-All Other 113,407 122,906

200,245

Restaurants

 28,904 31,598

29,266

