Lamar Chamber; Donut Friday at A-1 Rental
Russ Baldwin | Feb 24, 2021 | Comments 0
Pictured: Nicole Carter, Eddie Villela, Roy Johnson and Ky Kurth
A-1 Rental and Sales of Lamar recently received a hole-some treat of donuts from members of the Lamar Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
The board decided several weeks ago to pay Friday visits to local members as a way to say thanks for their support and to offer an opportunity for an exchange of ideas during the brief visit.
A-1 Rental and Sales is at 7215 US Highway 50 West and can be reached during business hours at 719-336-2771, Monday through Friday from 8am to noon and from 1 to 5pm and Saturday from 8am to noon. Pay them a visit the next time you need to rent or purchase large and small equipment for your home or business.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Media Release
