Freezing Fire in February
Russ Baldwin | Feb 13, 2021 | Comments 0
Shortly after 9am Saturday, February 13, Lamar Fire and Ambulance responded to a call of a structure fire at the southern end of South 10th Street in Lamar.
A storage-type building, which shares the alley east of the Life Center Church, was in flames when the department responded.
Details are not available on the cause or extent of the fire at this early point, or if it was occupied at the time a call was made.
A ladder hose was used to assist putting out the fire in the cramped area. Fire crews also set up a separate hose from a hydrant at the Lamar High School to help with their approach from the back end of the building.
