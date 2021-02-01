Ethel Tempel…December 22, 1926 – January 31, 2021
A private family celebration of life memorial service for longtime Wiley resident, Ethel Tempel will be held at the Wiley United Methodist Church with Pastor Travis Walker officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Wiley Cemetery.
Per Ethel’s request cremation will take place.
A come and go visitation to greet Ethel’s family will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Ethel was born on December 22, 1926 at Lamar, Colorado to Virgil and Gladys Rebecca (Bridges) Bolinger and passed away on January 31, 2021 at the Legacy in Lamar at the age of 94.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Tempel, her parents, daughter, Beverly Tempel, son-in-law, Doug Ransdell; brothers, Richard “Dick” Bolinger and William “Bill” Bolinger; sister, Betty Scriven; infant sisters, Evelyn Pearl and Idella Gladys and brother and sisters-in-law, Lawrence and Hazel Tempel, Ernest and Dorothy Tempel and George Tempel.
Ethel is survived by her children, Kathryn “Kathy” Ransdell of Littleton, CO, Phyllis (Dwight) Schlieve of Hurricane, UT and Robert (Kristi) Tempel of Garden City, KS; twelve grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Georgetta Tempel of Wiley, CO and brother-in-law, Les (Nancy) Scriven of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wiley United Methodist Church and/or Ethel M. Tempel Nursing Scholarship Fund either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
