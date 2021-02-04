D’Neil Doyle Named Good Citizen from Walsh High School
Russ Baldwin | Feb 04, 2021 | Comments 0
D’Neil Doyle, daughter of Vic and Staci Doyle, was chosen Good Citizen from Walsh High School.
D’Neil carries a 4.0+ as most students do while being chosen as the school’s Good Citizen. These students are to be admired. Each and every Good Citizen before them carried a high grade point average. Those that follow in the years to come will have the high grade point averages as well. They are to be admired as a person must wonder when they sleep or have time to eat.
D’Neil has been on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll from 2017-2020. She received the 2020 English III Award, 2020 College Speech/Introduction to Literature Award, and 2020 U. S. History Scholar Extraordinaire Award. In 2019 D’Neil received Academic Excellence in Biology, Outstanding Student in Sophomore English, Top Student in the Sophomore Class and most importantly the Certificate of Membership in the National Honor Society of Secondary Schools. Her previous academic year looked very similar.
THIS YEAR D’Neil is president of four organizations in her school which include National Honor Society, Student Council, Walsh Athletic Club and the Future Farmers of America. Over her high school years she has served as an officer in FOR Club and her class.
D’Neil plays volleyball, basketball and is a cheerleader this year for the Walsh Eagles.
Through the Walsh High School Service and Leadership Team, D’Neil has logged 86.75 hours of volunteer service. As a youth volunteer D’Neil helped clean up the town of Two Buttes.
D’Neil knows how to work. She was trained by the best, her Dad, while cleaning the hangar, washing airplanes and vehicles. Over the years D’Neil made a hand on the ranch and farm. Several summers she worked for the Walsh Recreation District serving as a lifeguard and the duties that come with that position. While working for Skyland Grain LLC, in Walsh, Vilas, and Buckeye, D’Neil was the scale clerk.
It appears as though this young lady has a love for the ‘great outdoors’ looking at her work experience. However, things may be different once she graduates. D’Neil plans on becoming a Medical Imaging Technologist after graduation. These ‘techs’ are in high demand. We wish her the best.
