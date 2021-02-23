Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, February 2021
Russ Baldwin | Feb 23, 2021 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Drought maintained its grip across the state, but seasonal moisture during February brought a little
relief to areas and improved soil moisture, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
In northeastern counties, winter wheat benefitted from snow cover and received moisture was welcome throughout the district. Extreme cold mid-month stressed livestock producers starting to calve. Calves lost due to the cold were reported.
In east central counties, wheat producers expect to see winterkill in areas with little cover after extremely cold temperatures. Some moisture was received but moisture content in snow was low.
Southwestern counties remained in extreme to exceptional drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, but snowpack was better compared to the prior month.
The San Luis Valley received good moisture and better snow cover was reported, but pasture and rangeland grass remained in need of more moisture before spring. Calving and lambing also began.
Concerns remained high regarding the area aquifer and water supplies going into spring. In southeastern counties, calving started and increased death loss was reported during extremely cold weather. Feed supplies remained tight.
Some localities benefitted from snowfall but fields with minimal snow cover were affected by high winds and erosion was noted. As of February 19, 2021, snowpack in Colorado was 91 percent measured as percent of median snowfall.
Note: The next report will be released on Monday, March 15, 2021 and will be the first weekly report for the 2021 season.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • County • Economy • Environment • Featured • Media Release • Utilities • Water • Weather
About the Author: