Clem Cook…May 14, 1929 – February 22, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Feb 25, 2021 | Comments 0
Visitation for Clem Cook will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel with cremation to follow. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery Elder Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado.
Clem Edward Cook was born on May 14, 1929 in Kiowa County, Oklahoma to Lonzo Russell and Maybelle (Dixon) Cook. He passed away on February 22, 2021 at the Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 91.
Clem was born and raised in Oklahoma. In 1953 he moved to Pueblo, Colorado to work for CFI Steel Mill. In 1955 Clem relocated to Las Animas to work at Fort Lyon VA Medical Center as a Vocational Therapist until he retired in 1988. He was the minister at the Little Zion Primitive Baptist Church in Ordway, Colorado for over 35 years. Clem loved his church and enjoyed fishing and bowling.
Clem is survived by his wife, Florence (Murray) Cook of Las Animas, Colorado; children, Michal (Sheryl) Cook of Pueblo, Colorado, Carrie (David) Muniz of Pueblo, Colorado, Connie (Darrell) Childers of Alamosa, Colorado, and David Thomas Cook of Pueblo, Colorado; over 100 foster sons and daughters; siblings, Russell, Forest, Lillie, and Eva; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mitchell Cook; grandson, Jeffrey; great-grandson, Kingston; and brothers, Allen, Troy, and Derl.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bent County Healthcare Center or Little Zion Primitive Baptist Church in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.
