Birth Announcements: Rose-/-Meardon-/-Gonzalez
Russ Baldwin | Feb 01, 2021 | Comments 0
Josh and Candice Rose of the Lamar area announce the birth of their daughter, Clara Jean Rose at 1:05pm at Prowers Medical Center on January 28, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Clara weighed six pounds and 13 ounces and was 19 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Bill and Nelda Curry and Bob and Kathy Rose.
Jaxon and Madison Meardon of Las Animas, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Hayes Davis Meardon at 10:23am at Prowers Medical Center on January 28, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Hayes weighed six pounds and 11 ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Bodie, Conner and Rowan. Grandparents: Tom and Sheila Meardon, Kevin and Jody Stolebarger, and Donnie and Heather Burdick.
Jacqueline Rodriguez and Anthoni S. Gonzalez of Granada, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Victoria Gonzalez Rodriguez at 4:24am at Prowers Medical Center on January 25, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Victoria weighed six pounds and 11 ounces and was 19 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Valeria and Natalie Gonzalez Rodriguez. Grandparent: Maria Guadalupe Cacique.
Filed Under: Births
About the Author: