Weekly PCPHE COVID-19 Update, January 27, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jan 28, 2021
Based on recent testing, the Positivity Rate is continuing to decline in Prowers County. The current rate is 6.85% down from 7.97% last week and 8.37% the week before. The goal is 5% or less. As of January 27th, there have been 1,112 reported cases and 56 hospitalizations with 22 deaths. For January 20th, there were 1,081 cases and 55 hospitalizations with 22 deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment COVID-19 website lists these figures for southeastern counties. Baca at 264 with three deaths; Bent at 1,285 with 20 deaths, Cheyenne at 117 with five deaths; Crowley at 1,766 with 14 deaths; Kiowa with 87 and three deaths; Las Animas County with 905 cases and 11 deaths and Otero County with 1,782 cases and 58 deaths.
Prowers County school districts are holding in-person classes. Season B sports competitions are starting this week. The number of spectators corresponds to Level Orange “High Risk” The current maximum is 50, but this will increase should the county achieve a safer Yellow Level. Each school district will have systems for spectators to follow and some leagues are not allowing spectators.
Governor Polis has set a goal to get 70% of 70 and older residents vaccinated by the end of February. Vaccine providers in Prowers County include PCPHE, High Plains Community Health Center, Safeway Pharmacy and Willow Creek Pharmacy. Free Community Testing is available only for those who are symptomatic for the virus and is being done at HPCHC Monday through Friday starting at 11am. Call 719-336-8721 with any questions.
