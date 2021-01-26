Richard E. Taulman…October 28, 1941 – January 22, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jan 26, 2021 | Comments 0
Graveside services for longtime Lamar resident Richard E. Taulman will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Fairmount Cemetery with Rev. Kathy Leathers officiating.
Visitation for Dick will be held from 9:00AM until 11:30AM on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Dick, as he was affectionately known to his family and friends, was born on October 28, 1941 to Wilbert E. and Wilda S. (Kelley) Taulman at Lamar, Colorado. He passed away at the Harmony Pointe Nursing Center in Lakewood, Colorado at the age of 79.
He is survived by his wife Joan of the family home in Lamar; daughter Shawna (Roger) McCracken of Lakewood, CO as well as his siblings Jeanette (Melvin) Rodarmel of Lamar, CO, Donna Ingland of Loveland, CO and Kenny (Maria) Taulman of Lamar, CO. Numerous other relatives and many friends also survive.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Orville Taulman, Eva Lou Guest, Birdie Merrill, Don Taulman, Joyce Hendrickson and Jerry Taulman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation in care of the funeral home office.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For online condolences, please visit our website at peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: