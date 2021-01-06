Prowers County Public Health & Environment COVID-19 Update for January 5, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jan 06, 2021 | Comments 0
COVID-19 cases for Prowers County are at 1,027 for a cumulative total with 49 hospitalizations and 21 deaths for people who have tested positive.
The Colorado Department of Health and Environment reports Baca County with 200 cases and one death; Bent County with 1,148 cases and 13 deaths; Kiowa County with 75 cases and two deaths; Las Animas County with 684 cases and seven deaths and Otero County with 1,680 cases and 44 deaths.
The age group with the most cases in Prowers County is 50-59 followed by 10 to 19 and 60 to 69 years of age.
TESTS:
Positivity rate is 7.92%, up from 6.19% last week (goal is <5%). There have been 41 cases in the county for the past seven days, from December 29, 2020 to January 5, 2021.
• We are LEVEL ORANGE on the dial https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial
NEWS
• Colorado identified the first US case of the variant of COVID (called B.1.1.7) last week and has now confirmed a second case. This is the same one that has been in the news from the UK. The person is a male in his 20s from Elbert County. He has no travel history. This variant is more easily transmissible.
• School districts in our county are being attending in person. Stay in touch with your school district for the latest information. CHSAA was given a variance by CDPHE to start Season B sports (basketball, wrestling, girls swimming and spirit) practice on January 18. This delays Season C and D sports seasons as well.
• Vaccine is here! Prowers Medical Center and PCPHE are administering vaccine according to CDPHE and CDC prioritization. See covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine for more information.
• FREE COMMUNITY TESTING is now located at High Plains Community Health Center Monday thru Friday at 11am. If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
• There continues to be a Mask Mandate for those over the age of 10 in all indoor spaces other than home.
Filed Under: COVID-19
About the Author: