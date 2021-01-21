Nominations Sought for SFTA Board Positions
Nominations are being accepted through April 1, 2021 for election to the Santa Fe Trail Association Board of Directors.
Four members of the Board are completing their second consecutive four term and have created vacancies. This provides an opportunity for SFTA members of good standing with various back backgrounds and experiences to serve the Association as we enter this historic year in the history of the Santa Fe Trail.
According to the bylaws of the Association, the Nominating Committee “shall select the nominees” and present the candidates to the membership for election.
Interested members or members who wish to nominate another member should send a short bio of the candidate’s background and related experience to:
Mike Rogers, Chair, Nominating Committee & Board Member
mrogers22@cox.net
Other members of the Nominating Committee are:
Pat Traffas, Board Member, traffasp@gmail.com
Linda Colle, Board Member & Chapter President, blkcolle@swbell.net
Additional information may be found at www.santafetrail.org
