GRAIN STOCKS – DECEMBER 1, 2020
COLORADO
All corn stocks in Colorado on December 1, 2020 were 94.06 million bushels, down 3 percent from December 1, 2019, according to the December 1st Agricultural Survey and December Grain Stocks Report conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
All corn stocks stored on farms amounted to 55.00 million bushels, down 2 percent from a year ago. All corn stored off farms amounted to 39.06 million bushels, down 4 percent from a year ago. Off-farm oat stocks in Colorado were estimated at 92,000 bushels, up 62,000 bushels from last year. Off-farm sorghum stocks totaled 6.15 million bushels on December 1, 2020, down 9 percent from a year ago.
All wheat stocks in Colorado on December 1, 2020 were 31.01 million bushels, down 40 percent from December 1, 2019. All wheat stocks stored on farms amounted to 8.70 million bushels, down 50 percent from a year ago. All wheat stored off farms amounted to 22.31 million bushels, down 35 percent from a year ago. Other Colorado grain stocks were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
Colorado’s on-farm storage capacity totaled 170.00 million bushels on December 1, 2020, unchanged from the December 1, 2019 estimate. Capacity of off-farm commercial grain storage in Colorado totaled 136.00 million bushels on December 1, 2020, unchanged from December 1, 2019.
