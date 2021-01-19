Dr. Linda Lujan among Community College of Denver Honorees
Russ Baldwin | Jan 19, 2021 | Comments 0
CCD Honors Three Community Leaders with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award Recognition
(Denver, CO) – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. exemplified community leadership and made it the cornerstone of his civil rights ministry. He inspired people to continue his work in their communities. In the spirit of Dr. King, Community College of Denver (CCD) honors three community leaders.
Cleo Parker Robinson, Christine Benero and Dr. Linda Lujan are among the 2021 honorees to be recognized on January 18, 2021 as we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Every year for the past 11 years, CCD has recognized the outstanding work of community leaders as part of our MLK Celebration event. In keeping with our annual tradition, CCD is proud to honor these three leaders in Denver’s community virtually. This year’s virtual recognition will take place at CCD.edu/MLK2021 and on our social media channels.
CCD also proudly presents the 2021 Wellington Webb MLK Scholarships, which recognizes CCD students who are also leaders in their own right. This two-part scholarship incentivizes academic success by distributing half of the scholarship in the spring and the other half upon completion and/or continued enrollment in the fall semester.
This year’s recipients are Amelia Federico, who is studying political science; and Mariam Osman, who is pursuing studying English and multimedia journalism.
About the Honorees:
CCD Champion – Dr. Linda Lujan
Dr. Linda Lujan has been the president of Lamar Community College (LCC), a Hispanic-serving institution in rural Southeast Colorado. Prior to joining LCC, Lujan spent eleven years in administrative roles in the Maricopa Community College District in Arizona, where she served as president and CEO of Chandler-Gilbert Community College, the district’s chief new ventures officer, and academic vice president of South Mountain Community College (a minority-serving institution). Before that, Lujan served eight years in administrative roles in CCCS, including academic dean of the Centers for Business & Technology and Health Sciences at the Community College of Denver (a minority-serving institution) and director of educational technology at Arapahoe Community College. She also served as a full-time faculty member in Computer Information Systems at Arapahoe Community College.
Lujan earned a Ph.D. in Community College Leadership from Colorado State University, an M.A. in Educational Technology Leadership from The George Washington University, a B.A. in Human Resource Management from Colorado Christian University, and an A.A.S. in Management Information Systems from Arapahoe Community College. She also completed a certificate in Executive Education for Sustainability Leadership from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She currently teaches a class in Higher Ed Finance for University of Colorado Denver’s Ed.D. in Leadership for Educational Equity in Higher Education program.
Lujan has published and presented nationally, serves on many local and national boards and committees, and has received numerous awards and accolades for her work, however, she considers her most important role to be mother, grandmother, human being, and leader who believes we can all make a difference on this planet.
While Lujan had previously studied diversity, equity, and inclusion and was raising bi-racial children in Littleton with her now-deceased husband, Denver Police Captain, Edward Lujan, Jr., it wasn’t until she came to CCD she truly learned the richness, reward, and compelling need to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion work. She is humbled beyond words by this honor.
