Tracie Lynne Steward…August 6, 1961 – December 18, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Dec 20, 2020 | Comments 0
A graveside memorial service for longtime Granada resident, Tracie Steward will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado with Pastor Joe Garness of the Star Community Church and Randy Dodge co-officiating.
Per Tracie’s request cremation will take place.
Tracie was born on August 6, 1961 at La Junta, Colorado to Norman Edward and Doris I. (Sorensen) Mullins and passed away on December 18, 2020 at the Southeast Colorado Hospital at the age of 59.
She is preceded in death by her dad, Norman Reyher and her siblings, Pat and her husband Keith May and Mike Mullins.
Tracie is survived by her husband of 38 years, William “Bill” Steward of the family home in Granada; children Brandie (Jason) Miller of Walsh, CO; Samantha (Ethan Adams) Steward of Walsh and Cody (Rachel) Steward of Buena Vista, CO; seven grandchildren with one on the way and her mother, Doris Reyher of Lamar. She is also survived by her sister Kay Bumann of Buena Vista, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Star Community Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: