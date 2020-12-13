State Health Officials Release Tips for Safer Winter Holidays
Russ Baldwin | Dec 13, 2020 | Comments 0
Virtual Christmas celebration
(Dec. 10, 2020): As we approach the winter holidays, it’s important to think about the best ways to keep our loved ones and communities safe during our celebrations. This year is an opportunity to reimagine what togetherness can look like. To help slow the alarming spread of COVID-19, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) advises Coloradans to only interact in-person with people from their household this holiday season.
The top three most important things to remember during the holidays are:
- Only interact in-person with people from your household (defined as those who normally live and sleep under the same roof).
- Refrain from traveling. Celebrate virtually with the people who don’t live with you.
- Avoid crowded stores. Shop for gifts online and have them delivered or pick them up curbside. Find local Colorado businesses to support via the #ShopLocalColorado campaign. Wear a mask and keep your distance whenever you do leave your home.
Just because we keep physical distance doesn’t mean we have to be distant in other ways. There are many creative things you can do to make those closest to you feel loved while making sure they stay healthy for many more seasons to come. For more ideas about enjoying a safe holiday season, see all our holiday tips at https://covid19.colorado.gov/winter-holiday-tips.
Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.
Filed Under: City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • Consumer Issues • County • COVID-19 • Entertainment • Environment • Featured • Health • Public Safety
About the Author: