Prowers County Continues Efforts to Support COVID Impacted Businesses
Russ Baldwin | Dec 30, 2020 | Comments 0
Press Release: December 30, 2020
The Prowers County Commissioners have been committed to helping the county’s businesses and supporting them through this unprecedented time. When the CARES Act funding was given to the County, we made a commitment to open up the funding to grants for the business community that has suffered losses due to the pandemic.
Prowers County, along with Wiley, Granada, Holly, Hartman and Lamar have awarded $207,500 in grants to local businesses that applied. The grant deadline was December 20th due to the State reporting due date of December 31st.
If you are a business that is still struggling because of the pandemic, please give us a call and we will continue to look for ways to support your business. The Prowers County Commissioners are also working hard to get the restrictions on businesses reduced and will release that information as soon as we are successful in our efforts.
We want to wish everyone a Happy and Healthy New Year and may 2021 be a blessed year.
Prowers County Commissioners
Wendy Buxton-Andrade
Thomas Grasmick
Ron Cook
