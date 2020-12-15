Prowers County Clerk’s Office Noting On-line Procedures for Registrations
Russ Baldwin | Dec 15, 2020 | Comments 0
Please continue to call the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office for an appointment if you are needing to process a new motor vehicle transaction or need to do a public record search of our Real Estate Recording documents. You may also search some of our Real Estate Recording records online dated 7-1-1994 to present at:
https://prowerscountyco-web.tylerhost.net/web/
Please contact our office if you have any problems with searching our records on this listed website, 719-336-8011.
All motor vehicle yearly renewal transactions can be processed online at mydmv.colorado.gov, or mail your payment and renewal card notice to us through the Postal Service, or drop your payment and renewal card notice in the ballot drop box located in the parking lot east of the courthouse building, or call our office at 719-336-8011 to renew over the telephone. All renewals will be processed in office and mailed back to you at the current address listed on your vehicle registration.
If you are not a resident of Prowers County you may not register or renew your vehicle license plates in our County. You are required to register/renew in the county you actually reside in. Prowers County cannot renew or register vehicles on behalf of any other county even though that county may be closed down. Please contact your county of residence’s Clerk and Recorder’s Office for direction on renewing or registering a vehicle.
Thank you,
Prowers County Clerk and Recorder
301 S. Main St., Ste. 210
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8011
jcoen@prowerscounty.net
