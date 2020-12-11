Outreach for CSP/EQIP 2021
Russ Baldwin | Dec 11, 2020 | Comments 0
The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Colorado is currently accepting applications for enrollment into the 2021 Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). EQIP provides cost-share for the installation of:
- irrigation practices (e.g., sprinklers, ponds, underground pipelines),
- stock water tanks, lines, and wells,
- cross fences, and much more.
The NRCS is also accepting applications into Round 1 of the 2021 Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). Through CSP NRCS helps farmers, ranchers and forest landowners earn payments for EXPANDING conservation activities while maintaining agricultural production on their land. CSP also encourages adoption of new technologies and management techniques.
EQIP and CSP Applications are due by Friday, January 8, 2021.
The Lamar/Holly USDA Service Center is open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing.
Please call 719-336-3437 Ext 3 to make an appoint.
