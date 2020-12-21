MEDIA RELEASE – FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Russ Baldwin | Dec 21, 2020 | Comments 0
We know that this year has been profoundly disappointing for so many; no celebrations, graduations, weddings, funerals, reduced income, isolation, sickness and loss of life. We deeply appreciate you all and all of those in our communities that have sacrificed for the safety of our at-risk and elderly residents. We ask that, for the next few months, all of us remain steadfast in our resolve to meet this dark time with friendship, compassion, hope, and support for those who are so vulnerable right now. Better days are coming and what will ultimately be remembered is the love and care that we show each other, right now in the midst of this horrible pandemic.
As it has throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prowers County Board of Commissioners share a commitment to protecting public health and ensuring our economy can move forward while providing for a safe work environment for all. As we continue to work through obstacles presented by COVID-19, Prowers County Commissioners stand firm in their belief that reducing the spread of COVID-19 comes down to personal responsibility, not government mandates.
The Prowers County Commissioners believe in the individual responsibility of citizens to determine how best to protect themselves, their family, their business and their customers. In making these decisions, the Commissioners continue to urge Prowers County residents to use common-sense approaches and preventative measures to protect themselves, their families, their employees and fellow citizens against COVID-19: The Commissioners encourage each of you to:
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water
• Clean surfaces often
• Cover your cough and sneezes or coughing and sneezing into your elbow
• Keep six feet of distance from others
• Wear a non-surgical facial covering in public when indoors and around others who are not
family members
• Stay home when you feel ill
• Socialize only with your immediate household
• Avoiding close contact with anyone who has respiratory or flu-like symptoms
The CDC recommends the widespread use of face coverings as a mechanism to slow the spread of COVID19. The primary transmission of COVID-19 is now known to be by respiratory droplets, and the transmission largely occurs in the first seven days after infection, when people are largely asymptomatic. While nonsurgical face coverings are not perfect, paired with social distancing, they are known to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. Prowers County Public Health is here to support our local community and are working with everyone, but we would like to remind everyone, these are State of Colorado Health mandates and the local department is just trying to help our community stay healthy and our health care facilities from being overwhelmed with sick patients.
While there is plenty of news and media information available, the Commissioners encourage all Prowers County citizens to view the latest information on COVID-19 at covid19.colorado.gov. The Commissioners encourage Prowers County residents to stay informed. If you have a concern please go to covid19.colorado.gov/covidconcerns to voice the concerns.
We look forward to a great celebration next year when we can gather and consider the lives that may have been saved by our sacrifices and lovingly remember those who are no longer with us. We sincerely wish a very Merry Christmas, health and prosperity to everyone in the New Year!
Prowers County Commissioners:
Wendy Buxton-Andrade
Thomas Grasmick
Ron Cook
Filed Under: City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • County • COVID-19 • Featured • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: