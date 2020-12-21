Letter to the Editor: Thanks for the Holiday Parade of Lights and Holiday Schedule
Russ Baldwin | Dec 21, 2020 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber would like to thank everyone who participated in this years’ Parade of Lights. I know it was different, and hopefully we can get back to normal next year. A big shout out to Police Chief, Kyle Miller for putting the route together, and making sure the parade went smoothly.
I would like to thank the Chamber Board, for their help lining up the parade, and also directing traffic at all the new parade crossroads.
Lastly, I would like to thank all the spectators for coming out and honking their horns, and cheering…Lamar is a great little town, and together we can accomplish anything. Merry Christmas from the Lamar Chamber of Commerce.
A holiday note, the Lamar Chamber of Commerce office will be closed from Noon Tuesday, December 29th until 9am on Monday, January 4, 2021. Have a safe and happy New Year.
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
About the Author: