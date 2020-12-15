Lamar Community College Announces Spring 2021 Safe Return to Campus Plan
(Lamar, COLO.) – Administrators at Lamar Community College (LCC) announced the college’s spring 2021 semester Safe Return to Campus plan today, while encouraging all faculty, staff, and students to join them in continuing to follow local and state health department suggestions to diminish the spread of COVID-19.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic is still having a big impact on LCC and its communities, we believe we’ve developed a plan that will help us navigate this ever-evolving “new normal” as effectively as possible,” said Dr. Linda Lujan, LCC President. “We are all excited to welcome students back to Lamar Community College this spring when we start our phased move-in for Residence Hall students on January 4th and start classes on January 18th. Our goal, as always, is to stay ‘safe and open’ for our students.”
LCC’s plan also reminds everyone that cooperation and understanding will assist the college in maintaining its goal of having students safely attending classes, living in residence halls, and participating in activities and events.
Lujan also added, “cooperation and understanding will help the college maintain its goals of having students safely attending hands-on classes, successfully connecting remotely to non-hands-on classes, living in residence halls, and participating in approved activities and events. If we are able to remain operational as planned, we will better serve students and maintain appropriate staffing levels for doing so. We know these plans can change and we will continue to monitor current conditions and update and adjust this plan, when necessary, for the safety and wellbeing of students, employees, and our communities.”
For more information and to read the full LCC Spring 2021 Safe Return to Campus Plan, visit https://www.lamarcc.edu/coronavirus-information/.
Registration for spring 2021 is now open, students can get started by visiting, https://lamarcc.edu/schedule/.
