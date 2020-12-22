Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue for October, 2020
October posted another month of gains for the Lamar City Sales Tax revenue with city tax up 7.77% for a gain of $20,532 over the same period last year. Collections for 2019 were $264,148 compared to this year for $284,681, Total Sales and Use Tax collections improved 11.71% over last year for a gain of $32,597. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were $278,414 for 2019 and $311,011 for 2020.
Year to Date collections came in with an improvement of just under 8% for both City Sales Tax and for Total Sales and Use Tax collections. City collections were up 7.49% and Use Tax collected was up 7.58%.
Year to Date collections for City Sales Tax for 2019 were $3,192,336 compared to 2020 at $3,431,312. Total Sales and Use Tax improved over last year by $263,254. 2019 collections were $3,471,985 compared to 2020 at $3,735,240.
There were only two retail categories that are showing lower sales tax revenues of the 12 routinely reported by the City. Hotels and Motels as well as Restaurants fell below revenues this year compared to 2020. All others posted increases from slight to significant.
|
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Auto Parts-Repairs
|140,712
|144,797
|
148,970
|
Building Materials
|178,854
|129,894
|144,164
|Apparel – Dept Stores
|1,039,547
|1,083,515
|
1,161,735
|
C Stores-Gas Sales
|189,449
|180,145
|188,327
|All Business-Electricity
|268,532
|198,917
|
206,582
|
Furn-Appliance-Electronics
|18,871
|17,937
|20,830
|Grocery Stores
|253,463
|250,805
|
275,461
|
Hotels-Motels
|140,588
|144,651
|136,737
|Liquor Sales
|99,640
|93,851
|
101,914
|
Manufacturing
|9,118
|14,626
|17,422
|Other Retail-All Other
|654,622
|68,522
|
713,645
|
Restaurants
|332,760
|356,945
|
354,312
