Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue for October, 2020

Dec 22, 2020

 

 

October posted another month of gains for the Lamar City Sales Tax revenue with city tax up 7.77% for a gain of $20,532 over the same period last year. Collections for 2019 were $264,148 compared to this year for $284,681, Total Sales and Use Tax collections improved 11.71% over last year for a gain of $32,597. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were $278,414 for 2019 and $311,011 for 2020.

Year to Date collections came in with an improvement of just under 8% for both City Sales Tax and for Total Sales and Use Tax collections. City collections were up 7.49% and Use Tax collected was up 7.58%.

Year to Date collections for City Sales Tax for 2019 were $3,192,336 compared to 2020 at $3,431,312. Total Sales and Use Tax improved over last year by $263,254. 2019 collections were $3,471,985 compared to 2020 at $3,735,240.

There were only two retail categories that are showing lower sales tax revenues of the 12 routinely reported by the City. Hotels and Motels as well as Restaurants fell below revenues this year compared to 2020. All others posted increases from slight to significant.

 

 2018 2019 2020
Auto Parts-Repairs 140,712 144,797

148,970

Building Materials

 178,854 129,894 144,164
Apparel – Dept Stores 1,039,547 1,083,515

1,161,735

C Stores-Gas Sales

 189,449 180,145 188,327
All Business-Electricity 268,532 198,917

206,582

Furn-Appliance-Electronics

 18,871 17,937 20,830
Grocery Stores 253,463 250,805

275,461

Hotels-Motels

 140,588 144,651 136,737
Liquor Sales 99,640 93,851

101,914

Manufacturing

 9,118 14,626 17,422
Other Retail-All Other 654,622 68,522

713,645

Restaurants

 332,760 356,945

354,312

