DROUGHT INFORMATION STATEMENT-NWS-December 25, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Dec 29, 2020 | Comments 0
Moderate to Exceptional Drought Persists Across South Central and Southeast Colorado
SYNOPSIS…
November of 2020 was a very warm and generally dry month across south central and southeast Colorado, as well as the state as a whole, with the Colorado Climate Center indicating November of 2020 as the 7th warmest and 42nd driest November on record across the state. While a few December storms have brought some beneficial precipitation to portions of the southeast plains, it has not been enough to overcome an extremely warm and dry year across the region.
With that said, the latest US Drought Monitor, issued Thursday December 24th 2020, indicates exceptional drought (D4) conditions persisting across central portions of Kiowa County and extreme northeastern portions of Teller County into northern portions of El Paso County.
Severe drought (D3) conditions remain indicated across western and southern portions of Las Animas County, southeastern portions of Huerfano County and most of Baca County. Severe drought (D3) conditions are also depicted across most of Crowley County, western and eastern portions of Kiowa County, extreme northeastern portions of Otero County, northern and eastern portions of Bent County and all of Prowers County.
Severe drought (D2) conditions remain indicated across southwestern portions of Crowley County, extreme northwestern and southeastern Baca County, as well as the rest of Las Animas, Otero, and Bent Counties.
More information about drought classification can be found at: drought monitor.unl.edu/About/AbouttheData/DroughtClassification.aspx
FIRE DANGER
Cooler weather associated with the winter season has helped to tapper fire danger somewhat across the region. However, the lack of fuel moisture and occasionally breezy to windy conditions, will continue to keep fire danger in the moderate to high category across much of the snow free areas of the state. The latest information on fire bans and restrictions across the area can be found at: www.coemergency.com/p/fire-bans-danger.html
AGRICULTURAL
The Colorado Climate Center and the NWS Climate Prediction Center indicate soil moisture deficits, especially subsoil moisture, remaining high across much of south central and southeastern Colorado. The November 30th issuance of the Colorado Crop and Progress report also indicated that 71 percent of pasture and rangeland conditions were rated at poor or very poor statewide.
HYDROLOGIC
NRCS data indicated statewide precipitation for the month of November was at 84 percent of average, as compared to 81 percent average at this same time last year.
In the Arkansas basin, NRCS data indicated November precipitation was at 90 percent of average, as compared to 88 percent of average at this same time last year.
In the Rio Grande basin, NRCS data indicated November precipitation was 107 percent of average, as compared to 104 percent of average at this same time last year.
NRCS data also indicated statewide water storage was at 82 percent of average overall at the end of November, compared to the 108 percent of average storage available statewide at this same time last year.
In the Arkansas Basin, water storage at the end of November came in at 78 percent of average overall, as compared to 107 percent of average storage available at this same time last year.
In the Rio Grande Basin, water storage at the end of November came in at 70 percent of average overall, as compared to 85 percent of average storage available at this same time last year.
CLIMATE SUMMARY
The average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of November was 44.1 degrees. This is 5.0 degrees above normal and makes November of 2020, tied with November of 1990, as the 14th warmest November on record. Pueblo recorded only 0.03 inches of precipitation through out November. This is 0.44 inches below normal and makes November of 2020 the 16th driest November on record. Pueblo only recorded a trace of snow through out November. This is 4.4 inches below normal and makes November of 2020, tied with 19 other years, as the 6th least snowiest November on record in Pueblo.
The average temperature for the Fall of 2020 in Pueblo was 53.9 degrees. This is 2.0 degrees above normal and makes the Fall of 2020 the 38th warmest on record in Pueblo. Pueblo recorded 1.41 inches of precipitation through the Fall, which is 0.49 inches below normal. Pueblo recorded 11.9 inches of snow through the Fall. This is 5.9 inches above normal and makes the Fall of 2020 the 11th snowiest on record in Pueblo.
Filed Under: Agriculture • County • Environment • Featured • Media Release • Water • Weather
