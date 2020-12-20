Dana Jensen…February 19, 1961 – December 19, 2020
A private family memorial service for Wiley, Colorado resident, Dana Jensen will be held at a later date. Per Dana’s wishes cremation will take place.
Dana was born on February 19, 1961 at Waupaca, Wisconsin to Alan and Karen (Severson) Jensen and passed away on December 19, 2020 at her home in Wiley, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 59.
She is preceded in death by her father, Alan Jensen and her sister, Melanie Muellenberg.
Dana is survived by her daughter, Ashley Nicole Schroeder of Salisbury, NC, grandchildren, Belle, Madison, Libby and Ty Schroeder, significant other Bruce McCallops of the home in Wiley; mother Karen Jensen of Belton, SC and her siblings, Tammy Jensen, Kevin Jensen, Randall Jensen, Steven Jensen, Shannon Rau and Kristine Ford. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
