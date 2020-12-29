County Clerk Offers Online Vehicle Registration
Dec 29, 2020
All motor vehicle yearly renewal transactions can be processed online at mydmv.colorado.gov, or mail your payment and renewal card notice to us through the Postal Service, or drop your payment and renewal card notice in the ballot drop box located in the parking lot east of the courthouse building, or call our office at 719-336-8011 to renew over the telephone. All renewals will then be processed in our office and mailed back to you at the current address listed on your vehicle registration.
We are only taking appointments for new motor vehicle title transactions or if you need to do a public record search of our Real Estate Recording documents. You may also search some of our Real Estate Recording records online dated 7-1-1994 to present at:
https://prowerscountyco-web.tylerhost.net/web/
Please contact our office (719-336-8011) if you have any problems with searching our records online at that listed website.
If you resided (live) in a different county other than Prowers County you may not register or renew your vehicle license plates here in Prowers County. You are required to register/renew in the county you actually reside (live) in. Prowers County cannot renew or register vehicles on behalf of any other county even if those other counties are closed down. Please contact your County Clerk and Recorder’s Office of your residence for direction on renewing or titling a vehicle for that county.
Thank you,
Prowers County Clerk and Recorder
301 S. Main St., Ste. 210
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8011
