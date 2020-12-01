Colorado Sec of State Updates Election Result Totals
Russ Baldwin | Dec 01, 2020 | Comments 0
DENVER, Colo- The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that it has posted official compiled results to its election night reporting website. The race for Judicial District 18 has triggered an automatic recount, which begins December 2nd. This recount will involve the counties of Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, and Lincoln. Statewide election certification will take place after the conclusion of the recount.
Automatic recounts happen when the difference between the highest number of votes cast in a contest and the next highest number of votes cast in a contest is less than one half of one percent. Automatic recounts are required to be concluded no later than 35 days after the election, which is December 8.
In addition to automatic recounts, interested parties have until the end of business on December 1 to request a recount for a race that does not trigger an automatic recount. There may also be recounts of local races, which county clerks oversee.
Presidential electors will be officially notified of the electoral college meeting by December 8. The electoral college must meet on December 14. Final certification of election results must occur before the electoral college meets.
Filed Under: County • Elections • Featured • Media Release • Politics
About the Author: