CDLE: 17,130 Regular Initial UI Claims Filed for Week Ending November 28
Russ Baldwin | Dec 03, 2020 | Comments 0
(DENVER) — Today the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) reported that 17,130 regular initial unemployment claims were filed the week ending November 28th. The week prior, 15,219 regular initial unemployment claims were filed. Since mid-March, a total of 643,484 regular initial unemployment claims have been filed.*
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial and continued claims for prior weeks were revised down after a review and analysis of recent PUA activity was completed by CDLE. PUA initial claims were revised down a combined total of 11,667 for the period of September 27th to November 7th. PUA claims filed in subsequent weeks are as follows: week ending November 14th (4,188); week ending November 21st (7,369); and week ending November 28th (14,242).
For the week ending November 21st, a combined total of 208,330 continued claims were filed from the regular UI (79,121), PUA (62,403), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (66,806) programs.** PUA continued claims were revised down an average of 9,200 per week for the period of September 27th to November 7th. Weekly PUA initial and continued claims figures can be viewed on pages 3 and 6 in the attached PDF at the bottom of this press release.
Benefits paid since March 29:
Regular UI $2.30 Billion
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
(gig workers/self-employed) $854.2 Million
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation
($600/weekly UI benefits to eligible claimants) $2.50 Billion
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation
(extends unemployment benefits by up to 13 weeks) $240.7 Million
State Extended Benefits
(extends unemployment benefits an additional 13 weeks) $21.6 Million
Lost Wages Assistance
($300/weekly UI benefits to eligible claimants) $379.0 Million
Total $6.30 Billion
Claims by industry and benefits paid:
Benefits paid: Regular UI
Week ending November 28: $30.0 Million
Top 10 industries with highest initial claims for week ending November 14th
#1 Accommodation and Food Services: 1,387 (20.2% of claims for week)
#2 Construction: 789 (11.5%)
#3 Healthcare and Social Assistance: 657 (9.6%)
#4 Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services: 630 (9.2%)
#5 Retail Trade: 563 (8.2%)
#6 Professional and Technical Services: 385 (5.6%)
#7 Education Services: 342 (5.0%)
#8 Manufacturing: 313 (4.6%)
#9 Transportation and Warehousing: 278 (4.1%)
#10 Other Services: 258 (3.8%)
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • County • Economy • Employment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: