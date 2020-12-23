Bernard Wayne Edwards…December 7, 1947 – December 14, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Dec 23, 2020 | Comments 0
Per his request, cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Former Lamar resident, Bernie Edwards was born December 7, 1947 in Southbridge, Massachusetts to Maxx W. Edwards and Joyce L. (Norton) Edwards and passed away on December 14, 2020 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado at the age of 73.
He is preceded in death by his father, two infant brothers, Max Jr. and Douglas and grandson Dominic Edwards Lyons.
Bernie is survived by two daughters Zariciah Edwards of Lamar and MaryAnn Lingle of Lamar. Grandchildren Loranzo Eirhart, Kristina Mapes, Isaiah Mapes, Kaitlyn Mapes, Jesse Lingle, Adrian Edwards, Kyle Edwards and great granddaughter Jericha Webb, all of Lamar. Also, his mother Joyce Fendericks of Feura Bush, N.Y., brother Mark (Melanie) Edwards of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., sister Kathy (Gary Thomas) Edwards Duell of Punta Gorda, Fla, as well as a host of family and friends.
Filed Under: Obituary
