What You Need to Know About Luv Bucks
Russ Baldwin | Nov 16, 2020 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce has prepared a seasonal shopping promotion that involves the use of Luv Bucks. More details on this promotion will be made available shortly, but in the meantime, here are some facts about their use and how Luv Bucks will help our local economy when you shop in Lamar.
Luv Bucks are local currency which can be spent at any Lamar Chamber of Commerce business. Luv Bucks are like cash. Buy a $15 item and pay for it with $20 in Luv Bucks and you’ll get $5 in cash in return.
They can be deposited at various local financial institutions: GN Bank, Frontier Bank, TBK Bank, Community State Bank and Legacy Bank. This includes Fellowship Credit Union and People’s Credit Union.
When you get some Luv Bucks as a gift or perhaps a holiday bonus, you can also bring them in to the Chamber of Commerce and redeem them, any time of the year, not just the holidays.
Regarding Banks:
Luv Bucks may only be deposited into Business Accounts and individuals may not deposit them into personal accounts or redeem them for cash.
More details about the local holiday Luv Buck promotion will be announced shortly.
