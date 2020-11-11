The 5th Annual Lamar Community Thanksgiving to be Drive-Thru
The annual dinner will be held as before, at the Hope Center (Lincoln School) on North 10th Street between 11:00am – 3:00pm on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020. All are Welcome.
Origin/Background:
The Lamar Community Thanksgiving event started with a thought, then turned into an idea, and became a tangible event that has been held consecutively at The Hope Center, old Lincoln School, for the past 5 years. Maria Gutierrez, a local of Lamar, graduated from the Family Leadership Training Institute program through an extension of CSU Boulder. This program was free to the public of Prowers County, held locally, and funded by grants through the former Big Timbers Community Alliance. Part of the FLTI curriculum was for student participants (family leaders) to present an individual idea and the act on that idea through community engagement. As a result, the Lamar Community Thanksgiving event emerged. Maria Gutierrez, Pola Mungaray, Lupita Mungaray, Maria Rodriguez, Blanca Rodriguez, and John Rodriguez are this events founders.
Purpose/Mission: *With Respect to the COVID-19 Rules and Regulations*
Our purpose is to provide a full Thanksgiving meal, with drinks, for anyone within the Lamar community on Thanksgiving Day. With respect to COVID-19 Rules and Regulations the meals will be to-go this year or ready for pick up.
We welcome everyone, keeping in mind those who work during this holiday, who are alone for the holiday, who are passing through on highway 287, or cannot afford a Thanksgiving meal.
The Lamar Community Thanksgiving luncheon is a free event open to our community and surrounding area. We provide FREE Thanksgiving meals for anyone who would like to stop by the Hope Center, stop-and-go pick-up style.
Accomplishments:
With the help of food donations from residents within Lamar, and beyond Prowers County, hands on volunteers at the event have been able to provide over 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals to men, women, children, veterans, Lamar Police Department, and more. We have delivered over 100 meals to residents who live in Lamar. The Lamar Community Thanksgiving event fulfills a need within our local community.
Moreover, we have been able to provide attendees with a happy, heart-felt experience comprised of music, free food, drinks, a place to enjoy company, smiles, and good vibes. Due to COVID-19, meals will be ready for pick-up.
Special Thank You:
We ask that each person who decides to donate to donate side dishes and desserts. For example, hot rolls, desserts, potatoes, corn, green beans, and stuffing. We would like to extend a special, BIG THANK YOU to people who have donated to this event in the past. You Are Appreciated!
What We Need:
Currently we are still needing to-go drinks, potatoes (40lbs), 4 Large restaurant style canned corn, 2 Large canned green beans, desserts, and rolls. Please bring them wrapped. Monetary and food donations are welcome.
Points of Contact: For more information about this event.
Maria Gutierrez @ 719.529.0735
Lupita Mungaray @ 719.688.7958
John Rodriguez @ 719.691.1476
