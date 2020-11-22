Prowers County Commissioners Ask for Community Support in COVID Safeguards
Russ Baldwin | Nov 22, 2020 | Comments 0
FROM PROWERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS,
TOWN OF GRANADA, TOWN OF HOLLY, TOWN OF WILEY, AND CITY OF LAMAR
November 20, 2020
The rate of COVID-19 cases is increasing at an alarming rate across much of Colorado and in Prowers County. Beginning Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., the State of Colorado has assigned Prowers County the Level Red on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment matrix. If Prowers County continues to have the same rate of growth in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that occurred during October and November, Prowers County will reach Level Purple, which will be similar to the March 26, 2020 Stay At Home level.
The time to make the numbers go down is upon us, and it doesn’t leave us much time to step up personal
compliance to slow the spread to avoid Level Purple. In addition, we are fast approaching winter months where increased indoor activity, flu season and other factors introduce even more risk than what we are currently experiencing with COVID-19. We ask you to voluntarily comply with the Level Red parameters. We must protect those most vulnerable within our community. We are asking for everyone in our communities to help support our local medical and public health staff and protect our local businesses.
Prowers County, we need to ask for every citizen to help us and step up to the challenge and the challenge we have upon us, as the positive cases are increasing, and our community is very much at risk. As it has throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prowers County Board of Commissioners and the City Council of the City of Lamar share a commitment to protecting public health and ensuring our economy can move forward while providing for a safe work environment. As we all continue to work through obstacles presented by COVID-19, Prowers County Commissioners and the City Council stand firm in their belief that reducing the spread of COVID-19 comes down to personal responsibility, not government mandates.
The Prowers County Commissioners and the City Council of the City of Lamar believe in the individual responsibility of citizens to determine how best to protect themselves, their family, their business and their customers. In making these decisions, the Commissioners and the City Council continue to urge Prowers County residents to use common-sense approaches and preventative measures to protect themselves, their families, their employees and fellow citizens against COVID-19: The Commissioners and Council encourage each of you to:
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water
• Clean surfaces often
• Cover your cough and sneezes or coughing and sneezing into your elbow
• Keep six feet of distance from others
• Wear a non-surgical facial covering in public when indoors and around others who are not family members
• Stay home when you feel ill
• Socialize only with your immediate household
• Avoiding close contact with anyone who has respiratory or flu-like symptoms
The CDC recommends the widespread use of face coverings as a mechanism to slow the spread of COVID-19. The primary transmission of COVID-19 is now known to be by respiratory droplets, and the transmission largely occurs in the first seven days after infection, when people are largely asymptomatic. While non-surgical face coverings are not perfect, paired with social distancing, they are known to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. Prowers County Public Health is here to support our local community and are working with everyone, but we would like to remind everyone, these are State of Colorado Health mandates and the local department is just trying to help our community stay healthy and our health care facilities from being overwhelmed with sick patients. While there is plenty of news and media information available, the Commissioners and the City Council encourage all Prowers County citizens to view the latest information on COVID-19 at covid19.colorado.gov. The Commissioners and City Council encourage Prowers County residents to stay informed. If you have a concern please go to covid19.colorado.gov/covid concerns to voice the concerns.
Prowers County Board of County Commissioners
City of Lamar
Town of Granada
Town of Holly
Town of Wiley
Filed Under: City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • County • COVID-19 • Environment • Events • Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: