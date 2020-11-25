Floyd Ray Clark…July 3, 1929 – November 2, 2020
Floyd Ray Clark was born July 3, 1929 in Lamar, Colorado to Herbert R. and Ethel Goldie (Riley) Clark, the youngest of 3 children. Arline Clark and Donald H. Clark were his sister and brother.
Floyd grew up in Lamar and attended schools in Lamar. He joined the U.S. Navy and was in the Navy 1948-1949.
Floyd Ray Clark and Betty Annette Lubbers were married in Lamar, Colorado on September 25, 1949 and celebrated their 71st anniversary on September 25, 2020. They traveled to San Diego where Floyd was stationed for their honeymoon and lived in San Diego until Floyd was discharged. They returned to Lamar to make their home.
Floyd worked at the Lamar Theater as projectionist for several years. He then went to work at Maxwell Implement and Truck Company as parts-man and then became Parts Manager when the manager moved away. He also worked at Ray Motor Company, later Valley Chevrolet and Oldsmobile as parts manager for several years.
Floyd and Betty opened Clark’s Odds and Ends as a used furniture store to start with and then sold new furniture and gifts. Floyd also ran a mail route for John Neal for several years. Betty worked the store. They sold the store building and left the furniture business. They made many friends at their store and enjoyed working with people.
Floyd was a lifetime member of the Lamar Christian Church. After he and Betty were married they both taught Sunday School for many years. Floyd and Betty welcomed their daughter Penelope Rae Clark on December 12, 1950. She was a very special gift to them. Sadly, Penny passed away in December of 2015 from Kidney cancer.
Floyd, together with Iola Hixson, Darla Sanders and Betty Hoesli was instrumental in starting the bus ministry and Children’s Church at the Lamar Christian Church. Floyd drove the bus and helped with the teaching for many years. Floyd served in the capacity of Deacon, Elder, Trustee, and Sunday School teacher over the years. Floyd loved working with woods and made several coat racks, memorial plaques etc. for the church.
He, together with Don Deaton, did many little jobs around the church throughout the years. Floyd loved his church and church family.
Floyd passed away at Prowers Medical Center on November 2, 2020 with his loving wife Betty and his loving son-in-law, Nik by his side. He was 91 years old and had lived a full and happy life. He was preceded in death by his father, his mother, his sister and brother and his beloved daughter, Penny Burns.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Betty, his loving son-in-law Thomas N. Burns, Grandchildren; Jason, Scott and Lia and Tasha Burns. He is also survived by a brother-in-law Jim Lubbers, nieces and nephews, many friends and other loved ones.
Floyd was a kind and loving “gentle” man. He seldom got angry and his favorite “cuss words’ were “O Bones”. He was always trying to help others when he could. He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and father-in-law. He will be missed greatly but is in a much better place and out of his discomfort and pain.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, services for Floyd will be held at a later date.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For updated funeral arrangements and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
