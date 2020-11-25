Dennis Michael Eirhart…October 9, 1950 – November 22, 2020
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Dennis M. Eirhart will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Full military honors will be under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts.
Per Dennis’ request cremation will take place.
Dennis was born on October 9, 1950 at Chicago, Illinois to Virgil Lorenzo and Helen May (Higgins) Eirhart and passed away on November 22, 2020 at his home in Lamar at the age of 70.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Bill, Richard, Lonnie, Naomi and Carol.
Dennis is survived by his siblings, Virginia Hunt of Lamar, Barbara Gold of GA, Lynn Eirhart of Lamar and Robert Eirhart of Omaha, NE, close friends, Lori Peterson Payne and Pete Hernandez and their families as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
