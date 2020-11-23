CSP Investigates a Two Person, One-Vehicle Crash on 385 North of Cheyenne Wells
Russ Baldwin | Nov 23, 2020 | Comments 0
On Monday, November 23, 2020 at approximately 0622 hours, The Colorado State Patrol was advised of a 1 vehicle rollover, injury crash on CO 385, 18 miles north of Cheyenne Wells.
2 minor females from Cheyenne Wells, CO, were southbound on CO 385 when the driver drove off the left side of the road. The vehicle over corrected and went off the right side of the road, made a hard left turn and began to roll. The vehicle rolled 3 times coming to rest on its wheels. Both female occupants were not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected.
Both minors were taken by ambulance to Keefe Memorial Hospital. One minor was transport with minor injuries and one was transported with serious injuries and then taken by flight for life to a Denver Area Hospital.
*** The Colorado State Patrol would like to remind everyone to please wear your seatbelts!!!***
