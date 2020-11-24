Council and Cobblestone Sign Construction Contract
The City of Lamar and Cobblestone Development, LLC are moving forward with plans for a franchise motel to be constructed over the next two years. The economic development incentive agreement has been approved and the council authorized Mayor Kirk Crespin to sign during their meeting on November 23rd. The motel project would be located on the west side of North Main Street in the general area of the Lamar Inn and Cow Palace Inn. The incentive package includes assistance with certain site development elements including street construction, water and sewer lines, electrical line, pad mount and transformer and building permit. The total package is estimated at $249,260. Other incentives include rebates on property and city sales taxes as well as some utility cost rebates. Those offers have duration spans of from five to 11 years based on the life of the Urban Renewal Agreement, developed for property improvement taxing purposes. Kil said the total incentives are estimated at $1,334,944 over the life of the agreement.
Kil said another portion of the incentive agreement includes an easement running east-west from Main Street to Sword Street between the two properties of Lamar Inn and Cow Palace Inn. “The timeline for construction begins with the first construction equipment drop-off on March, 2021. The agreement sets a substantial completion date of April 2022 and the purchase date will be mid-December of this year,” he told the council. The new motel will offer 52 rooms using approximately 32,000 square feet. Other Cobblestone Inns are located in Eads and in Lakin, Kansas.
The Lamar City Council approved a contract with Weathercraft Companies Roofing from Garden City, Kansas, to re-roof the several sections of the Lamar Community Building for $399,688. The city had asked for bids from 10 contractors for the areas to cover the gym, the west flat area and the upper storage closet area and three were returned with bids ranging from $444,658 to $294,140. The low end did not submit a total bid.
The 2021 Rates & Fees Schedule for the City of Lamar has been reviewed and revised. The council passed Resolution No. 20-11-01 covering the private use of public facilities, services provided by the city’s business-type enterprises and for licenses and permits.
The council approved a letter of engagement with CliftonLarsonAllen LLP (“CLA”) for the Affordable Care Act Reporting as require by the IRS Code sections 6056 and 6055. The firm’s services will satisfy the city’s obligations under these codes and the regulations of state taxing authorities. City Treasurer, Kristin McCrea, said the report is required by the city’s participation in the Affordable Care Act.
The Lamar Animal Shelter is receiving a $15,000 grant from the Animal Assistance Foundation which defrays expenses for the shelter manager position as well as operating expenses for the facility.
Administrator Kil stated that city offices will be closed November 26th and 27th for the Thanksgiving holiday and December 24th and 25th for Christmas; The Lamar Chamber of Commerce will hold a Parade of Lights this year on Friday, December 11th with a different route from past years. The next council meeting will be Monday, December 21st, the first day of winter. Plans for the Southeast Colorado Regional Airport’s self-serve fuel system are moving forward with the $80,000 cost approved by the FAA, but formal approval is not expected until February 2021.
The leaning power pole at the South Main Street and East Cedar Street intersection is slated for repairs at some future point. Swerdfeger Construction, the engineering firm conducting the water line upgrades for Lamar, acknowledged their responsibility for repairs, but told the city recently, they are waiting for CDOT to approve a third party which will erect a temporary pole and traffic lights at the intersection.
