Colorado Road Fatalities Show No Drop with COVID-19 Slow Down
Russ Baldwin | Nov 14, 2020 | Comments 0
COLORADO – The Colorado State Patrol has a life-saving message for motorists. “Slow down, put down your phone, and never drive impaired.” According to the Patrol’s statewide statistics, just as many people have died from crashes on Colorado roadways through October 2020 as they did in 2019, despite less people on the roadways during the statewide stay-at-home order earlier this year and an increase in virtual working.
Now, with November, December, and January historically seeing increases in fatal crashes across the state, the Colorado State Patrol wants to alert drivers to be attentive and responsible behind the wheel.
“Driving is a social function, without realizing it, we all rely on one another to follow traffic rules, including posted speed limits, and choose to never drive impaired,” stated Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “It is important that we recognize dangerous driving behaviors in others, as well as ourselves, and make a change when our behaviors put lives at risk.”
The top causal factors for crashes so far in 2020 are excessive speed, impaired driving and driving while distracted. The Colorado State Patrol wants everyone to arrive safely at their destination this holiday season. If you see aggressive driving behaviors that are placing other motorists at risk, individuals can dial *CSP (*277) to report the motorist in “real-time,” free of charge.
