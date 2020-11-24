Colorado Crop Progress Report, Week Ending November 22nd
Russ Baldwin | Nov 24, 2020 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Conditions remained warm and dry last week as fall fieldwork wrapped up, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Eastern counties received virtually no moisture. Baling of corn stalks continued in areas. Winter wheat emergence and condition continued to struggle due to dry and windy weather. County reports noted wheat stands were uneven.
Livestock producers continued herd reductions and were providing supplemental feed. A county report noted more producers were seeking alternate grazing arrangements due to a shortage of native grass.
Western counties received little moisture, although a little snowfall was noted at higher elevations. In the San Luis Valley, pasture condition continued to decline and conditions were very dry. More livestock were receiving supplemental feed in the area.
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, 74 percent of the state was experiencing extreme to exceptional drought (D3 to D4). Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 6 percent very short, 32 percent short, 54 percent adequate, and 8 percent surplus.
Sheep death loss was 82 percent average and 18 percent light. Cattle death loss was 94 percent average and 6 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: