Turah (Trudy) Coates…February 3, 1933 – October 7, 2020
A Memorial Service for Wiley, Colorado resident, Trudy Coates will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado with Pastor Ian Blacker officiating. A private family inurnment will take place at the Wiley Cemetery in Wiley, Colorado.
Turah Rose (Montgomery) Coates, known to most as Trudy, was born on February 3, 1933 in Tribune, Kansas to Benjamin and Bessie (McDaniels) Montgomery. She passed away on October 7, 2020 in Eads, Colorado at the age of 87.
Trudy is survived by her husband, Robert M. “Bob” Coates of the family home in Wiley, Colorado; son, Robert E. “Bobby” Coates of Lamar, Colorado; daughter, Gwen (Gene) Cook of Weston, Colorado; sister, Josephine Krug of Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 grandchildren Gwenda Alltop, Ginnifer (Neil) Mauch, and Daniel Coates; 6 great grandchildren, Grace Alltop, Thomas Coates, Gretchen Alltop, Grant Mauch, Kane Mauch, and Briar Mauch; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Bessie Montgomery; seven siblings; and great grandson, Jacob Coates.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kiowa County Hospital District Long Term Care Facility in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
