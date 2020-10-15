Tony Jensen…February 26, 1945 – October 14, 2020
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Granada, CO resident, Tony H. Jensen, will be held at 10 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Per Tony’s request cremation will take place and there will be no public visitation.
Tony was born on February 26, 1945 in Lamar, CO to Henry Jensen and Doris Wooddell-Jensen and departed this life on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at his home in Granada with his family by his side at the age of 75.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; by one son – Nicholas Jensen and by one sister – Betty Wilson.
Tony is survived by one daughter – Nicole Gilley; by two grandsons – Brice Gilley and Liam Jensen all of San Antonio, TX; by his longtime companion – Carla Pfeifer of the family home outside of Granada; by two brothers – Martin (Sue) Jensen of Canyon, TX and Mike Jensen; by two sisters – Margaret and Linda (Jack) Hinton of Colorado Springs; and by one brother-in-law – Jess Wilson of Peyton, CO as well as by numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the local VFW or to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
