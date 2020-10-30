Spectacular Spook Night for Moonlight Madness
Russ Baldwin | Oct 30, 2020 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce will have more details about the winners in the Moonlight Madness event held in Lamar this past Thursday, October 29th.
An almost full moon, warm weather, the absence of wind gusts and a need for some safe socialization brought out area residents in droves to the sidewalks of Lamar for the annual event.
The Chamber board is compiling notes and their tallies on the best window designs submitted by participating merchants. The general theme was to have your window best reflect the nature of your business.
These are a few of the samplings from last night with more information to follow from the chamber board early next week.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Entertainment • Events • Featured • Recreation
About the Author: